'Vedalam' Telugu remake: Keerthy Suresh to play key role in Chiranjeevi- Meher Ramesh movie?

Actor Keerthy Suresh is set to play Chiranjeevi's sister in the upcoming Telugu remake of Vedalam, according to reports. The film will be directed by Meher Ramesh of Billa fame and revolve around the journey of a simpleton with a violent past. The hero's bond with his 'Chellelu' is an integral part of the plot.



Vedalam, directed by 'Siruthai' Siva, featured Ajith Kumar in the lead and emerged as a big hit at the box office. Leshmi Menon played Thala's sister in the biggie while Shruti Haasan essayed the role of his love interest. The biggie featured the Anirudh-composed Aaluma Doluma track, which emerged as a chartbuster. It remains to be seen whether the remake does justice to the standards set by Vedalam.

Keerthy, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. The Mahanati actor was last seen in the romantic-comedy Rang De, which did not do too well at the box office. She is awaiting the release of the Tamil film Annaatthe, starring 'Superstar' Rajinikanth. It is touted to be a rural drama with an emotional storyline and will hit the screens this Diwali.

Keerthy plays the leading lady opposite Mahesh Babu in his upcoming movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame. It is touted to be a family entertainer and is slated to release in theatres this Sankranti. Keerthy is also awaiting the release of the Malayalam movie Marakkar, starring Mohanlal in the titular role.

The biggie has been directed by Priyadarshan and revolves around the adventures of a naval admiral. Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, will next be seen in the Koratala Siva-helmed

Acharya that features him in the role of a saviour. It has an impressive cast that includes Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, Ram Charan, Sonu Sood, and Kishore. The 'Megastar' is also working on the Telugu adaptation of Lalettan's Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer.