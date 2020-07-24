Vendor with 'PhD' protests against Indore civic body in English, video goes viral

A video of a fruit seller protesting against the Indore municipality has been doing the rounds on social media. The viral content features Raisa Ansari, who speaks fluent English and claims to be a research scholar with a "PhD" in Material Science from Indore’s Devi Ahilya University.

The video went viral after a Twitter user (@Anurag_Dwary) published the video, with the caption, “In Indore, a vegetable vendor Raisa Ansari protested against the municipal authorities when they came to remove the handcarts of vegetables. The woman later claimed that she had done PhD in Materials Science from DAVV Indore.”

The municipal corporation had allegedly removed her pushcart, which was a source of her daily earnings.

In the video, she is seen alleging that the municipal authorities harassed the vendors. Ansari narrates the collective plight of these vendors who have been affected by the multiple lockdowns implemented to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“At times, one side of the market is closed, the second one is shut by the administration, and there are hardly any buyers. What are we supposed to feed our families? I am selling fruits and vegetables here. People standing here are my family and friends. There are more than 20 members in the family. How will they survive? How they will earn? There is no rush at the stall but still, these officials keep telling us to run away,” she is quoted as saying in a report by NDTV.

Clarifying her current job situation despite a "PhD," she said, “The first question is: Who will give the job to me? The perception that coronavirus is being generated from Muslims has become common now. Because my name is Raisa Ansari, no college or research institution is willing to give me a job.” She also added her family has been in this ‘heritage’ profession for approximately 55-65 years.

Netizens were quick to react to Ansari’s story with comments ranging from government’s mismanagement to the job situation in the country.

