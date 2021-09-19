Venkatesh to star in 'Jathi Ratnalu' director's next movie?

Actor Venkatesh may star in K V Anudeep's second directorial venture, according to reports in the Telugu media. Talks have already been initiated and an official announcement is likely to be made in the comings weeks.

The filmmaker garnered attention with his maiden film Jathi Ratnalu, which emerged as a big hit at the box office this year. The film had an impressive cast headlined by Naveen Polishetty and Faria Abdullah and clicked with the audience due to its enjoyable narrative. It remains to be seen whether he is able to keep the momentum going with his second movie.

Venky, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. The actor recently impress critics with his work in Narappa, a remake of the Tamil action-thriller Asuran. The film revolved around the clash between 'haves' and 'have nots' and emerged as a digital success. The cast included Priyamani, Nassar, and Rajiv Kanakala. It was directed by Srikanth Addala and marks his second collaboration with Venkatesh. The two had previously teamed up for Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, which became quite popular with the family audience.

The star will soon be seen in Drushyam 2, a sequel to Drushyam and a remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 2. It has a strong family and highlights the hero's attempts at protecting his family from danger. The film has been directed by Jeethu Joseph, the director of the original version, and marks his Tollywood debut, Its first look poster will be unveiled tomorrow (September 20). He is also working on the comedy drama F 3, backed by Dil Raju. It is being directed by Anil Ravipudi and is a sequel to the Sankranti blockbuster F 2. The film is likely to be funnier than the first part. The cast features Varun Tej as the parallel and may prove be a gamechanger for him. Tamannaah and Mehreen are the leading ladies opposite Venkatesh and the 'Mega Prince', respectively.