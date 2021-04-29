Venkatesh's upcoming movie 'Narappa' postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic

Telugu actor Venkatesh took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that his upcoming film Narappa, which was to release on May 14, has been postponed indefinitely due to Covid-19 pandemic. He added that the decision was made keeping in mind the health and safety of the common man.



Narappa, which has been directed by Srikanth Addala, is an action drama that revolves around the journey of a meek man with a past. The film is a remake of the Tamil movie Asuran, which featured Dhanush in the lead. The original version was directed by ace filmmaker Vetrimaaran and dealt with the issue of caste. It catered to the Kollywood audience and emerged as a hit at the box office while receiving rave reviews. 'D' bagged the National Award for his work in the film earlier this year. It remains to be seen whether the Telugu version, which is expected to be a bit different from the original one, lives up to the standards set by Asuran.

Narappa is a crucial release for Srikanth Addala as his last major release Brahmotsavam, starring Mahesh Babu, bombed at the box office. It is a bit of a departure from the family-friendly films he is synonymous with, which has piqued the curiosity of fans.



Venkatesh, meanwhile, is going through an exciting phase on the work front and was last seen in the Venky Mama. The film featured Naga Chaitanya as the parallel lead and did well at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews. It starred Raashi Khanna and RX 100 actor Payal Rajput as the leading ladies.

The Chanti hero will soon be seen in F3, a sequel to the Sankranti blockbuster F2. The film is touted to be a comedy and reunites him with Varun Tej. The cast includes Tamannaah and Mehreen, who too will be reprising their roles from the first part. Venkatesh will also be starring the Telugu remake of the Malayalam movie Drishyam 2