Veteran actor Arvind Trivedi, who played Ravan, no more

Veteran actor and former lawmaker Arvind Trivedi, who essayed the role of Ravan in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan passed away. Trivedi was aged 82.

He had not been keeping well for some time and was suffering from old-age-related issues.

Condoling the death of Trivedi, Ashoke Pandit, President, Indian Films and TV Director Association, said, "Sad to know about the demise of well known theatre,tv & film actor #ArvindTrivedi ji due to massive heart attack. My heartfelt condolences to his entire family and near ones."

The last rites of the actor is expected to take place at Dahanukarwadi crematorium, Kandivali West, in Mumbai on Wednesday morning.

He acted in other TV series like Vikram Aur Betaal. He also acted in the Gujarati film Desh Re Joya Dada Pardesh Joya, where he played the role of Dadaji. The movie broke many box office records and Trivedi is still remembered for the role.

In 1991, he was elected to Lok Sabha from Sabarkatha constituency as a member of the BJP.

