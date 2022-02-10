Veteran actor Amol Palekar hospitalised with Covid-19

Veteran actor-director Amol Palekar hospitalised with Covid-19, condition stable

Palekar is known for classics such as 'Gol Maal' and 'Chitchor'

IANS
IANS, Pune,
  • Feb 10 2022, 11:02 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2022, 11:05 ist
Actor Amol Palekar. Credit: IANS Photo

Veteran actor and director Amol Palekar, known for Hindi classics such as Rajnigandha, Chitchor and Gol Maal, has been admitted to the Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital here because of Covid-19.

The 77-year-old actor's condition is said to be stable.

Palekar has also worked and contributed to Marathi mainstream films and parallel cinema, made his debut in 1971 with the film Shantata! Court Chalu Aahe. He then stepped into Bollywood with Basu Bhattacharya's Rajnigandha opposite Rakhee in 1974.

He was popular for starring in "middle-class family comedies" such as Gol Maal and Naram Garam, and was also seen in films such as Gharonda, Shrimaan Shrimati  Rang Birangi, and Bhumika.

Amol Palekar
bollywood
Entertainment News

