Veteran actor Ramesh Deo passes away

Veteran actor Ramesh Deo, who has essayed memorable roles in Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna starrer Anand and hits like Aap ki Kasam and Mere Apne, passed away on Wednesday.

Deo has acted in over 285 Hindi movies and 190 Marathi cinemas and over two dozen Marathi drama.

Deo was 93.

He is survived by wife Seema Deo, sons Ajinkya, a Marathi actor and Abhinay, a director, daughter-in-laws and grand-children.

