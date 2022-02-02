Veteran actor Ramesh Deo passes away

Veteran actor Ramesh Deo passes away

Deo was 93

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 02 2022, 21:58 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2022, 21:58 ist
Ramesh Deo. Credit: Twitter/@aavishhkar

Veteran actor Ramesh Deo, who has essayed memorable roles in Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna starrer Anand and hits like Aap ki Kasam and Mere Apne, passed away on Wednesday. 

Deo has acted in over 285 Hindi movies and 190 Marathi cinemas and over two dozen Marathi drama. 

Deo was 93.

He is survived by wife Seema Deo, sons Ajinkya, a Marathi actor and Abhinay, a director, daughter-in-laws and grand-children.

Check out DH's latest videos:

 

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

bollywood
Actor
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Neeraj Chopra nominated for Laureus Sports Award

Neeraj Chopra nominated for Laureus Sports Award

In Pics | Winners and losers in the 'amrit kaal' Budget

In Pics | Winners and losers in the 'amrit kaal' Budget

Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

Forest push leaves indigenous women out in the cold

Forest push leaves indigenous women out in the cold

DH Radio: Caste, communalism & Covid in UP elections

DH Radio: Caste, communalism & Covid in UP elections

The world's longest-reigning monarchs

The world's longest-reigning monarchs

 