Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday in a hospital in Mumbai, according to his brother Randhir Kapoor.

Earlier, actor Amitabh Bachchan announced on Twitter that veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away.

T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..

I am destroyed ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020

The 67-year-old actor was taken to H N Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday morning. He was admitted to the ICU. "He is in the hospital. He is suffering from cancer, and he has some breathing problem, so he has been admitted to the hospital. He is stable now," Randhir had earlier told PTI.

Rishi Kapoor is the son of legendary showman Raj Kapoor and the grandson of Prithviraj Kapoor.

Also Read: Remembering Rishi Kapoor: A terrific actor who lived life his way

He received the National Film Award for his debut role as a child artist in his father Raj Kapoor's 1970 film Mera Naam Joker (1970). Kapoor had his first lead role as an adult opposite Dimple Kapadia in 1973 with the film Bobby and received the Filmfare Best Actor Award in 1974.

Rishi Kapoor, popularly known as Chintu Kapoor, was suffering from cancer and had undergone treatment in the US. He returned before Diwali last year.

The 67-year-old actor has acted in around 100 films, including more than a dozen with his wife. Many Bollywood heroines have made their debuts in his films.

Some of his famous films are Bobby, Laila Majnu, Rafoo Chakkar, Sargam, Karz, Prem Rog, Nagina, Honeymoon, Chandni, Henna, Bol Radha Bol, Yeh Vaada Raha, Khel Khel Mein, Kabhi Kabhi, Hum Kisise Kum Naheen, Badalte Rishtey, Aap Ke Deewane and Saagar. He also starred in Ajooba, Deewana, Damini - Lightning, Gurudev, Daraar and Karobaar.

In Henna, Rishi was co-directed by both his brother Randhir Kapoor and his father Raj Kapoor. His movie Prem Granth was produced by the three Kapoor brothers (Rishi, Randhir and Rajiv Kapoor) and directed by Rajiv Kapoor.

After 2000, he acted in films like Yeh Hai Jalwa, Hum Tum, Fanaa, Namastey London, Love Aaj Kal and Patiala House. He also appeared in British films like Don't Stop Dreaming and Sambar Salsa. He reunited onscreen with Neetu Singh in the film Do Dooni Chaar.

In 2012, Rishi appeared in a villainous role in Agneepath and in the multi-starrer Housefull 2 where he appeared with brother Randhir Kapoor for the first time after Khazana in the mid-1980s. In the same year, he also made a cameo appearance in Yash Chopra's Jab Tak Hai Jaan along with his wife.

In 2019, he co-starred in mystery-thriller The Body with Emraan Hashmi. It was Rishi Kapoor's last released film before he passed away on Thursday (April 30).