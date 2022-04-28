Veteran actor Salim Ghouse, who featured in several Hindi and South Indian movies, passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. He was 70.
Ghouse suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Friday evening. However, he passed away on Saturday morning.
Chennai-born Ghouse was an alumnus of the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India.
Besides being an actor in TV and films, he was also into theatre. He was also a director, martial art expert and a voice artist.
Ghouse shot into fame with Shyam Benegal’s TV series Bharat Ek Khoj.
He has acted in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films.
Ghouse was a part of films like Manthan, Kalyug, Chakra, Saaransh, Mohan Joshi Hazir Ho, Trikal, Aghaat, Drohi, Thiruda Thiruda, Sardari Begum, Koyla, Soldier, Aks, Vettaikaaran Well Done Abba & Kaa, among others.
He had also given his voice for films like The Lion King.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Veteran actor Salim Ghouse dies of heart attack
'Punjab skeletons are of soldiers killed by British'
Kichcha Sudeep clears the air with Devgn on Hindi films
A fifth of world's reptiles threatened with extinction
Five movies to watch on Samantha's birthday
Peacocks delight city; BBMP forest officials not amused