Veteran actor Shashikala no more

Veteran actor Shashikala no more

Actor Shashikala passed away at the age of 88

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 04 2021, 16:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2021, 18:24 ist
Actor Shashikala. Credit: Twitter/@praful_patel

Veteran actor Shashikala  passed away on Sunday  at the age of 88, leaving fans heart-broken.

She began her career with a small role in the 1945 release Zeenat, a melodrama directed by Shaukat Hussain Rizvi. before carving a niche for herself with films such as Sujata, Gumrah and Aarti

Shashikala experimented with her image she essayed a negative role in the K Shankar-helmed Chhote Sarkar, which released in theatres in 1974. She subsequently made her presence felt by essaying supporting roles in films like Arjun and Rocky

Shashikala also acted in a few TV serials with Son Pari, which featured her in the role of protagonist's grandmother, being the most notable one. It became popular among kids due to its fantasy elements. Shashikala was honoured with the  the Padma Shri in 2007 for her contribution to the film industry. Her death is a loss for the industry

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

bollywood
DH Entertainment

What's Brewing

Scientists have put Covid-19 patients in these 3 groups

Scientists have put Covid-19 patients in these 3 groups

Egypt's female ship captain 'blamed for Canal blockage'

Egypt's female ship captain 'blamed for Canal blockage'

Tourist hotspots are opening but not everyone is happy

Tourist hotspots are opening but not everyone is happy

Should museums sell treasured works?

Should museums sell treasured works?

Super Mario Bros. copy sells for $660K at auction

Super Mario Bros. copy sells for $660K at auction

 