Veteran actor Shashikala no more

Veteran actor Shashikala passed away on Sunday at the age of 88, leaving fans heart-broken.

She began her career with a small role in the 1945 release Zeenat, a melodrama directed by Shaukat Hussain Rizvi. before carving a niche for herself with films such as Sujata, Gumrah and Aarti.

Shashikala experimented with her image she essayed a negative role in the K Shankar-helmed Chhote Sarkar, which released in theatres in 1974. She subsequently made her presence felt by essaying supporting roles in films like Arjun and Rocky

Shashikala also acted in a few TV serials with Son Pari, which featured her in the role of protagonist's grandmother, being the most notable one. It became popular among kids due to its fantasy elements. Shashikala was honoured with the the Padma Shri in 2007 for her contribution to the film industry. Her death is a loss for the industry