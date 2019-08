Veteran actress Vidya Sinha passes away

Former actress Vidya Sinha passed away in Mumbai on Thursday.

She was 71. She had breathing problems for some time.

Earlier this week, she was rushed to a Mumbai hospital and had to be put on a ventilator.

She has acted in several films in the seventies and eighties and was best known for her role in Rajnigandha (1974) and Chhoti Si Baat (1975) and Pati Patni aur Woh (1978).

After films, Vidya acted in television serials like Kavyanjali, Bahu Rani, Zaara, Bhabhi and her most recent show Kulfi Kumar Bajewala. She was also seen in the 2011 Salman Khan's Bodyguard.

