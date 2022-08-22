Veteran Bollywood producer A G Nadiadwala passes away

Veteran Bollywood producer A G Nadiadwala passes away

He was 92 and breathed his last after battling multiple ailments at Breach Candy Hospital

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Aug 22 2022, 12:57 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2022, 14:02 ist

Veteran Bollywood producer of 'multi-starrer masala films' Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala passed away here following a prolonged illness, his son Mushtaque Nadiadwala said on Monday.

He was 92 and breathed his last after battling multiple ailments at Breach Candy Hospital around 3 a.m. today.

Gaffarbhai - as he was popularly known in the film industry - is survived by his three sons, Feroze, Hafiz and Mushtaque, daughters, and his nephew and well-known film-maker Sajid Nadiadwala.

The last rites of Gaffarbhai - who was one of the founders of the major Nadiadwala films banner, with studios in Mumbai and Gujarat - shall be performed at the Irla Masjid Cemetery in Vile Parle, today at 4 p.m., his family informed.

In his film-making career spanning over five decades, he made several memorable movies like 'Aa Gale Lag Ja', 'Lahu Ke Do Rang', 'Shankar Shambhu', 'Jhutha Sach', 'Sone Pe Suhaga', 'Watan Ke Rakhwale' and more.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
bollywood
film producer

What's Brewing

Pics | 11 lesser-known facts about megastar Chiranjeevi

Pics | 11 lesser-known facts about megastar Chiranjeevi

Understaffing at ASI may hit heritage sites restoration

Understaffing at ASI may hit heritage sites restoration

How to choose best health policy for senior citizens?

How to choose best health policy for senior citizens?

LGBTQ rights across globe: Marriage to death penalty

LGBTQ rights across globe: Marriage to death penalty

DH Toon | What is Congress's 'Plan B'?

DH Toon | What is Congress's 'Plan B'?

How about MSP for cattle fodder?

How about MSP for cattle fodder?

 