Veteran Bollywood producer A G Nadiadwala passes away

Veteran Bollywood producer of 'multi-starrer masala films' Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala passed away here following a prolonged illness, his son Mushtaque Nadiadwala said on Monday.

He was 92 and breathed his last after battling multiple ailments at Breach Candy Hospital around 3 a.m. today.

Gaffarbhai - as he was popularly known in the film industry - is survived by his three sons, Feroze, Hafiz and Mushtaque, daughters, and his nephew and well-known film-maker Sajid Nadiadwala.

The last rites of Gaffarbhai - who was one of the founders of the major Nadiadwala films banner, with studios in Mumbai and Gujarat - shall be performed at the Irla Masjid Cemetery in Vile Parle, today at 4 p.m., his family informed.

In his film-making career spanning over five decades, he made several memorable movies like 'Aa Gale Lag Ja', 'Lahu Ke Do Rang', 'Shankar Shambhu', 'Jhutha Sach', 'Sone Pe Suhaga', 'Watan Ke Rakhwale' and more.