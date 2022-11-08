Veteran British actor Leslie Phillips dies aged 98

Veteran British actor Leslie Phillips dies aged 98

Phillips died on Monday morning 'peacefully in his sleep', his agent Jonathan Lloyd said in an emailed statement

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Nov 08 2022, 21:34 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2022, 21:34 ist
Veteran actor Leslie Phillips. Credit: Reuters Photo

Veteran British actor Leslie Phillips, known for his roles in the Carry On comedy films, has died aged 98.

Phillips died on Monday morning "peacefully in his sleep", his agent Jonathan Lloyd said in an emailed statement.

The comic actor, who often played well-spoken English gentlemen-type roles, was born in Tottenham, north-east London in 1924 and received elocution lessons as a child to correct his cockney accent.

Phillips made his debut with an uncredited part in Lassie from Lancashire in 1938 and went on to carve out a successful stage, screen and radio acting career. He appeared with comedians Ronnie Barker and Jon Pertwee on BBC radio show The Navy Lark for 17 years, and was the voice of the Sorting Hat in three of the Harry Potter films, sending the boy wizard to Gryffindor house at Hogwarts school.

However, Phillips, who was nominated for a BAFTA award for his role in the 2006 comedy-drama Venus, is best known for his smooth-talking rogue parts in the Carry On films and his characters' catchphrases like "Ding Dong" and "Hello".

"I've lost a wonderful husband and the public has lost a truly great showman. He was quite simply a national treasure," Phillips's wife Zara told The Sun newspaper. "People loved him. He was mobbed everywhere he went."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Actor
Death
movies
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Rajasthan teacher changes gender to marry student

Rajasthan teacher changes gender to marry student

Mithali Raj keeps options open for women's IPL

Mithali Raj keeps options open for women's IPL

Zelenskyy hints at possibile peace talks with Russia

Zelenskyy hints at possibile peace talks with Russia

Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un at centre of S Korean row

Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un at centre of S Korean row

'Sisterhood' of Muslim women unite football, faith

'Sisterhood' of Muslim women unite football, faith

 