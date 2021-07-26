Veteran Kannada actor Jayanthi no more

Veteran Kannada actor Jayanthi passed away due to ill health at her residence on Monday. She was 76.

Called 'Abhinaya Sharadhe' (Goddess Sharadhe in acting), Jayanthi was a prominent name in the Kannada film industry from 1960 to late 80s. Having acted over 500 films, Jayanthi has won six State awards (four Best Actress and two Best Supporting Actress).

Born in Ballari, Jayanthi was a classical dancer who went on to become an acting stalwart by performing in versatile roles. She deservingly won the Dr Rajkumar Lifetime Achievement Award in 2005-06.

Jayanthi also tasted success in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema. In Kannada, she has worked with thespian Dr Rajkumar and iconic filmmakers like Puttanna Kanagal and Dorai-Bhagwan in several cult-classic films.