Veteran Kannada actor Shanthamma no more

Veteran Kannada film actor B Shanthamma (95) died due to age-related issues at a private hospital in the city on Sunday.

Shantamma, made her debut in Kannada movies with Dr Rajkumar-starrer Ohileshwara in 1956 amd has more than 400 films to her credit. She was known mainly for playing supporting and character roles. Her last movie was Endendigu in 2015.

She had shifted to her daughter's house in Mysuru recently. Her health deteriorated on Saturday night. "We visited several hospitals from 4 pm to 1 am, but they denied admission. At last, she was admitted to a private hospital where she passed away a while later," said her daughter Suma. The final rites will be performed on Monday.