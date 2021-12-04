Veteran Kannada actor Shivaram no more

Kannada actor S Shivaram, who was a successful comedian and character artiste for over six decades, passed away on Saturday. He was 84.

The veteran's condition was critical after being hospitalised due to a head injury earlier this week. He was being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) at a private hospital.

He is learnt to have collapsed at his residence on Tuesday night while performing a ritual. Scans revealed bleeding in the brain. Due to age-related concerns, the option of surgery was ruled out.

"Shivaram met with an accident last week when his car hit a pole on KR Road. But he came for a check up after that and he wasn't injured. He was quite healthy," Dr Mohan, who treated Shivaram at the hospital, had said on Thursday.

He played memorable roles in films of legendary filmmaker Puttanna Kanagal and thespian Dr Rajkumar. Shivaram was a regular feature in films of Shankar Nag and Vishnuvardhan as well.

He was a gifted actor who could ace both serious and comic roles. 'Naagarahaavu' (1972), 'Nanobba Kalla' (1979), 'Hombisilu' (1978), 'Geetha' (1981), 'Yejamana' (2000), and 'Apathamitra' (2004) were some of his hit projects.

Along with his brother S Ramanathan, Shivaram produced famous films such as 'Gejje Pooje' (1970), and 'Upasane' (1974) under the banner Rashi Brothers. The production house also bankrolled the Bollywood biggie 'Geraftaar' (1985), which had stalwarts such as Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth. He ventured into direction with 'Hrudaya Sangama' (1972), starring Rajkumar and Bharathi.