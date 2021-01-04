Veteran Sandalwood actor Shani Mahadevappa no more

Veteran Sandalwood actor Shani Mahadevappa (Shiva Prakash) died after a prolonged illness at the KC General hospital here on Sunday. He was 88.

Mahadevappa, who acted in almost all movies of Kannada matinee idol Dr Rajkumar, had appeared in more than 400 films. He is known for his villainous roles. Mahadevappa is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

According to M Gurukumar, Mahadevappa’s son, the actor was suffering from liver and kidney ailments for almost a year and was completely bedridden.

“Due to severe cold and cough, he complained of breathing problems a week ago and was admitted to the ICU of KC General Hospital. Initially, he tested negative for Covid, but a day later, he tested positive. He was subsequently treated for the disease at the hospital,” Gurukumar said.

Mahadevappa was known for the role of poet Dindima in the movie Kavirathna Kalidasa of Rajkumar.

This apart, he had acted in Bangarada Manushya, Shankar Guru, Ranaranga, Halu Jenu and other blockbusters.

He was also the contemporary of prominent actors such as Vajramuni, Thoogudeepa Srinivas, Dhirendra Gopal, Sudheer and Sundar Krishna Urs.