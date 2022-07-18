Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh passes away in Mumbai

Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh passes away in Mumbai

Singh also played guitar for some memorable songs like of several composers including RD Burman

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 18 2022, 21:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2022, 22:41 ist
Bhupinder Singh. Credit: IANS Photo

Legendary Bollywood playback singer Bhupinder Singh, who was known for his ghazals, passed away in Mumbai on Monday.

Some of his famous songs include Hoke Majboor Mujhe, Usne Bulaya Hoga, Dil Dhoondhta Hai”, Naam Gum Jayega, Kisi Nazar to Tera Intezar Aaj Bhi Hai” and Huzur is Kadar.

Singh was 82 and was suffering from age-related complications.

Together with his wife, Mitali, they performed ghazal at live performances. They have a son named Nihal Singh, who is also a musician.

Born on February 6, 1940 in Amritsar, he took his first lessons from Punjab to Prof Natha Singhji, a trained vocalist. He was also trained to play guitar and violin.

In his early days, he used to sing for Air India Radio and Doordarshan. In 1962, late Madan Mohan heard him and called him to Bombay.

He gave him a chance to sing the song Hoke Majboor Mujhe Usne Bulaya Hoga with legends Mohammed Rafi, Talat Mahmood and Manna Dey in Chetan Anand’s Haqeeqat.

He was given a solo by Khayyam in film in Aakhri Khat. He has sung a few popular duets with Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi.

Singh also played guitar for some memorable songs like of several composers including RD Burman's Dum Maro Dum (Haré Rama Haré Krishna) and Chura Liya Hai (Yaadon Ki Baaraat).

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Music
India
bollywood
Death

What's Brewing

Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh passes away in Mumbai

Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh passes away in Mumbai

Mairaj Khan wins historic skeet gold at ISSF World Cup

Mairaj Khan wins historic skeet gold at ISSF World Cup

How the James Webb Telescope lets us see first galaxies

How the James Webb Telescope lets us see first galaxies

How status, family background affect risk of dementia

How status, family background affect risk of dementia

Signs someone has gone through narcissistic abuse

Signs someone has gone through narcissistic abuse

 