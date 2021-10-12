Veteran Tamil actor Srikanth no more

Veteran Tamil actor Srikanth no more

In his 40-year career, Srikanth had acted as hero and villain, besides featuring in many character roles as well

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Oct 12 2021, 21:25 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2021, 21:25 ist
Veteran Tamil actor Srikanth. Credit: Twitter/@NadigarsangamP

Veteran Tamil actor Srikanth, who made his debut along with the late J Jayalalithaa in the 1965 classic "Vennira Adai" died here on Tuesday, film industry sources said. The 82 year-old actor died due to old age, they said.

"#RIPSrikanth !!," said the official Twitter handle of 'Nadigar Sangam,' the artists association.

In his 40-year career, Srikanth had acted as hero and villain, besides featuring in many character roles as well. Vennira Adai (The white cloth) was directed by late veteran CV Sridhar. The actor is known for his many supporting roles in films starring top stars of Tamil cinema, including the late Sivaji Ganesan, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

His memorable roles include that of the rebellious son of a strict police officer, played by Ganesan, in the 1974 super hit Thanga Pathakkam, (The Gold Medal). He also played the anti-hero in Bhairavi, Rajinikanth's first flick as a hero.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tamil Nadu
Kollywood
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

One candidate, one vote: Curious case of a BJP member

One candidate, one vote: Curious case of a BJP member

Mizoram govt asks people to wear mask 24/7 even at home

Mizoram govt asks people to wear mask 24/7 even at home

Why the United States dominates the Nobels

Why the United States dominates the Nobels

In Brazil, where football reigns, NBA creates its space

In Brazil, where football reigns, NBA creates its space

DC's new Superman comes out as bisexual

DC's new Superman comes out as bisexual

World's oldest white rhino dies in Italian zoo aged 54

World's oldest white rhino dies in Italian zoo aged 54

 