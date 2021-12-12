Vicky, Katrina's mehendi pics full of dance & laughter

Vicky, Katrina's mehendi pics are filled with dance and laughter

Everyone in attendance can be seen adhering to the 'Sangeet' theme and colour palette as they wore outfits in varying shades of green, yellow, grey and red

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 12 2021, 22:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2021, 22:05 ist

Celebrity couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who recently got married, have shared the pictures from their 'Sangeet' ceremony.

The couple took to their respective Instagram handles and shared a bunch of pictures in a celebratory mood with their friends and family at the wedding.

Keeping up with their streak of putting common captions, they wrote, "Mehendi Taa Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar."

Also Read | Vicky, Katrina are all smiles in latest Haldi photos

Everyone in attendance can be seen adhering to the 'Sangeet' theme and colour palette as they wore outfits in varying shades of green, yellow, grey and red.

Vicky's 'jugalbandi' with his younger brother on what looks like high-energy 'bhangra' beats, spells the bond between the two brothers but what takes the cake is Vicky's dance with his wife.

The happy faces and dreamy pictures certainly tell the story of a royal wedding.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

vicky kaushal
Katrina Kaif
Entertainment News
India News

What's Brewing

Five key moments of thrilling Formula One 2021 season

Five key moments of thrilling Formula One 2021 season

Is Victorian morality clouding same-sex marriage law?

Is Victorian morality clouding same-sex marriage law?

More stolen Maradona memorabilia recovered from Assam

More stolen Maradona memorabilia recovered from Assam

Alice, seen by waking eyes

Alice, seen by waking eyes

A question of mind over matter?

A question of mind over matter?

How to enjoy a digital detox over Christmas

How to enjoy a digital detox over Christmas

 