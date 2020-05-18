Vicky Kaushal thanks fans for making his lockdown birthday special

Vicky Kaushal is arguably one of the most popular actors in the Hindi film industry. The young hero has made a name for himself through his intelligent selection of roles and impressive screen presence. The Uri actor celebrated his birthday in quarantine on May 16 amid the coronavirus lockdown. On Monday, the young star thanked his fans and well-wishers for making his special day even more memorable with their wishes.

Thank you so much for all your sweet birthday wishes. Love and prayers! — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) May 17, 2020

Vicky began his Bollywood innings with a supporting role in Sameer Sharma’s Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana. It was, however, the 2015 release Masaan that proved to be a game changer for the hero. The critically-acclaimed movie saw him act alongside the likes of Richa Chadha, Sanjay Mishra and Vineet Singh. Thereafter, he consolidated his standing with films Sanju and Raazi. He also acted in the Netflix original Lust Stories and reached a new audience.

The 2019 release Uri propelled him to the big league and gave him his first blockbuster as a leading man. It featured the iconic ‘How’s the josh?’ dialogue which clicked with the masses. Vicky, however, failed to keep up the momentum as his next big release Bhoot failed to live up to expectations. The Karan Johar-backed biggie never clicked with the aam janta and this proved to be its downfall. It also faced competition from Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhaan, starring Ayushmann Khurrana. Bhoot was supposed to mark the beginning of a franchise but the plan has reportedly been put on hold.

Vicky will next be seen in the Sardaar Udham Singh biopic, directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film is slated to hit screens in January, 2021. He also has the period-drama Takht in his kitty. The magnum opus has a stellar cast that includes Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bhumi Pednekar. It will go on floors after the lockdown ends and things return to normal.