Jammwal, Panorama Studios team up for a new movie

Vidyut Jammwal, Panorama Studios team up for a new movie

They previously collaborated for 'Khuda Haafiz' and its sequel

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 28 2021, 14:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2021, 14:57 ist
Actor Vidyut Jammwal in a still from 'Sanak'. Credit: PR Handout

Panorama Studios on Thursday announced it is set to collaborate with actor Vidyut Jammwal for the third time for an as-yet-untitled film.

The studio has previously backed Jammwal's 2020 actioner Khuda Haafiz. The team is also producing its sequel, Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha, which is currently on floors.

"It is reassuring to be working with like-minded people. The viewers are in for a surprise," the 40-year-old actor said in a statement.

Kumar Mangat Pathak, Founder and MD of Panorama Studios, said their latest collaboration will be mounted as a theatrical film.

"We have a history of two films with Vidyut - one,Khuda Haafiz, received unprecedented views on OTT and the other, Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha has stirred a lot of excitement ahead of its release.

"It is great to reunite with India's action star for the third time for a very special film. It is a tale compelling enough to bring the audience to the theatres," Pathak added.

Jammwal's latest actioner Sanak is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

vidyut jammwal
Bollywood film
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

'Minnal Murali' trailer: Tovino turns superhero

'Minnal Murali' trailer: Tovino turns superhero

Uncertain future for the booksellers of Kabul

Uncertain future for the booksellers of Kabul

With floating farms, Bangladeshis adapt to survive

With floating farms, Bangladeshis adapt to survive

Pregnant women have slow response to Covid vaccine

Pregnant women have slow response to Covid vaccine

Pesticides may be behind rising C-sections

Pesticides may be behind rising C-sections

 