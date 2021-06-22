Vijay Devarakonda dismisses reports of OTT release of 'Liger'

South star Vijay Deverakonda has trashed the reports that his upcoming pan-India movie "Liger" is heading to a digital platform for its release.
The bilingual film, which will also feature Ananya Pandey, is being directed by Puri Jagannadh of Mahesh Babu-starrer "Pokkiri" fame.
On Monday, the "Arjun Reddy" actor took to Twitter and shared a photo of a regional media report that claimed that the makers have been approached by a leading streaming service to buy the film and its satellite rights for a whopping Rs 200 crore.
"Too little. I'll do more in the theatres," the 32-year-old actor, who plays a boxer in the upcoming film, wrote in response.
The film, which is being simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi, also stars Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy and Makarand Deshpande.
The Hindi version will be presented by Dharma Productions' Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.
The film is scheduled to be released theatrically in India on September 9 in five languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
First they lace up their skates, then fight terrorism
Misogynistic 'artwork' by Chinese artist meets furore
Mouse plague forces Australian prison evacuation
Dog's best friend: Chinese monk saves 8,000 strays
Great Barrier Reef should be listed as 'in danger': UN
NASA sends squid from Hawaii into space for research
Postcards from Tokyo: Light and shadow before Olympics