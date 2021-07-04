Vijay Deverakonda, Harish Shankar to collaborate for a film?

Actor Vijay Deverakonda may soon collaborate with noted filmmaker Harish Shankar for an action-entertainer, according to reports. The director has already narrated the script to the Arjun Reddy hero and will begin work on the project once the young star gives him the green signal. The project will be backed by Dil Raju, who recently garnered attention with the Telugu blockbuster Vakeel Saab.

Deverakonda, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Liger. The Puri Jagannadh-directed flick, being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, features 'Rowdy' in the the role of an MMA expert and is likely to cater to the masses. It stars Ananya Panday, who garnered attention with her work in Student of the Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh, as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with VD. The Karan Johar-backed film has an impressive cast that includes Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishnan.

Deverakonda was to team up with director Sukumar for a film but that may take a while as the Nannaku Prematho helmer is busy with Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun and the 'Karnataka Crush' Rashmika Mandanna, which will release in theatres in two parts.

VD, who rose to fame with Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam, is going through a difficult phase on the work front. He suffered a setback when Dear Comrade, which was released in four languages (Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam), failed to do well at the box office and received mixed reviews. He tried to bounce back with World Famous Lover but things didn't go as planned as the romantic drama sank without a trace. It remains to be seen whether he scores a much-needed hit with his upcoming films.

Harish Shankar, on the other hand, will soon collaborate with Pawan Kalyan for a mass film. The who had previously scored a big hit with the 2012 release Gabbar Singh. Many feel that their latest outing has the potential to be a big moneyspinner.

