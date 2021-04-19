Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming movie not shelved

Actor Vijay Deverakonda had some time ago confirmed that he would be teaming up with ace filmmaker Sukumar for a film to be backed by Falcon Creations. There were no updates about the film post announcement, which resulted in speculation of it being shelved. The banner has now, dismissed the rumours and urged fans not to entertain rumours.

Deverakonda became a household name with his work in Arjun Reddy, which did exceptionally well at the box office. The romantic drama was directed by Sandeep Reddy and revolved around the relationship between an angry young man and his shy lover. VD subsequently consolidated his standing in the industry with Geetha Govindam, which emerged as a sleeper hit.

He, however, had major setbacks when NOTA, Dear Comrade and World Famous Lover bombed at the box office.

The perception is that working with Sukumar may help the ‘Rowdy’ regain his mojo. The Taxiwala hero is, meanwhile, working on his upcoming film Liger. The actioner is being directed by mass director Puri Jagannadh and will mark VD’s Bollywood debut. The film is expected to revolve around the adventures of a fighter and feature several intense scenes.

It stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady. The cast includes Ramya Krishna and Ronit Roy. It is slated to hit the screens this year. Liger has piqued the curiosity of movie buffs with its tagline, which refers to the protagonist as a ‘crossbreed’. The flick might establish VD as a pan-India hero if it is marketed properly.

Sukumar, on the other hand, is working on Pushpa. The film is an action drama that features Allu Arjun in the role of a lorry driver. It stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead and is her first film with ‘Bunny’. It was to star Mahesh Babu but that did not happen as the Spyder actor quit the project over ‘creative differences’ with the team. Pushpa will release in theatres in August.