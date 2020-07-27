Vijay Deverakonda takes a trip down memory lane as ‘Dear Comrade’ completes a year

Tollywood hero Vijay Deverakonda took to Twitter to post a message about his highly ambitious movie Dear Comrade, which completed a year on Sunday (July 26). ‘Rowdy’ said that the film changed him as a person and subtly hinted that he has no regrets about being a part of the pan-South biggie. He requested fans to celebrate the undying spirit of the lead characters (Lilly and Bobby) and enjoy the soulful music of the movie.

His comments come hours after the film’s leading lady Rashmika Mandanna took a trip down memory lane and spoke about learning cricket for Dear Comrade. She added that working on the romantic-drama taught her that anything is possible as long as one is patient.

Dear Comrade, directed by Bharat Kamma, was one of the most talked-about movies of 2019 and revolved around the bond between an upcoming cricketer and a union leader. The film created a fair deal of buzz among fans due to the intense trailer and the crackling chemistry between the lead pair. The flick, however, did not live up to expectations and ended up being a commercial failure as it was unable to satisfy the masses. Karan Johar is set to back the Hindi remake of the movie.

Coming back to Vijay Deverakonda, he was last seen in World Famous Lover that proved to be a ‘disaster’. The film, starring Aishwarya Rajesh and Raashi Khanna as the leading ladies, was unable to impress the target audience and this led to its downfall.

VD will next be seen in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual Fighter, which marks his Bollywood debut. The actioner features him a new avatar, which has piqued the curiosity. The Puri Jagannadh-helmed biggie has a strong cast that includes Ronit Roy, Ananya Panday, and Ramya Krishnan. One is likely to get clarity on its release date in the coming days.