Vijay Deverakonda to play MMA expert in ‘Fighter’?

It is no secret that Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most popular and sought-after stars in the Telugu film industry. The young hero enjoys a strong fan following due to his lively screen presence and bindass, yet outspoken, nature. The ‘Rowdy’ will soon be seen in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual Fighter and this marks his Bollywood debut. The film, helmed by noted filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, has created a great deal of buzz among fans and this suggests that things are heading in the right direction.

According to noted journalist Subhash K Jha, VD will be playing the role of an MMA expert in Fighter. The actor has reportedly worked on his fitness to do justice to what many feel is the most physically demanding role of his career. Vijay’s look from Fighter, which went viral some time ago, has piqued curiosity. His youthful new avatar is quite different from the one sported by him in Arjun Reddy and is likely to click with the masses.

Fighter, produced by Karan Johar, has a strong cast that includes Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy. Vijay is likely to dub to the Hindi version as well as the Telugu one.

VD is going through a rough phase on the work front. His problems started when Dear Comrade failed to live up to expectations The romantic-drama featured Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, marking her second collaboration with her Geetha Govindam co-star. He was last seen in World Famous Lover, which sank without a trace while failing to click with the target audience. It remains to be seen if Fighter helps him revive his fortunes.

The biggie is an equally important release for Jagan. Last year, he revived his career with the Ram starrer iSmart Shankar and proved that he is still a force to be reckoned with. Many feel that the movie could help him scale new heights.

Fighter’s release date is likely to be announced once the Covid-19 situation improves.