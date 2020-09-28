Vijay Deverakonda to star in director Sukumar's next movie

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, widely regarded as one of the most popular and sought-after young stars in Tollywood, on Monday took to Twitter to inform fans that his next film will be directed by ace filmmaker Sukumar. The 'Rowdy' also revealed that the 'exciting' project is slated to release in 2022 and will be bankrolled by his good friend Kedar Seklamsetty.

"Sukumar - Vijay Deverakonda The actor in me is super excited The audience in me is celebrating! We guarantee you memorable Cinema.. I can't wait to be on set with Sukku sirrr Face throwing a kissHugging face Happy birthday Kedar, you've been a good friend and you work extremely hard :)," (sic) he tweeted.

Sukumar is widely regarded as a filmmaker with maverick ideas, who is more than capable of working with stars. In 2018, he hit the right notes with Rangathalam that proved to be a gamechanger for 'Mega Power Star Ram Charan. Similarly, he helped Jr NTR scale new heights with the 2016 release Nannaku Prematho, the 25th movie of Tarak's career.

He directed the Mahesh Babu starrer 1, which proved to be a commercial failure despite receiving rave reviews. Many feel, he has the potential to open new avenues for VD.

Coming back to Vijay, he is going through a difficult phase on the work front. 'Arjun Reddy' was last seen in the romantic-drama World Famous Lover, which failed to make an impact at the box office. The film, featuring Aishwarya Rajesh and Raashi Khanna as the leading ladies, was not able to impress the target audience and this proved to be its downfall.

He will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Fighter, directed by mass director Puri Jagannadh. The film, being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, marks his Bollywood debut and is expected to release in 2021. The action-drama has a strong cast that includes Ananya Panday, Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishnan.