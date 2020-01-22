Vijay Deverakonda's maiden Bollywood movie is already hot property in Hindi belt

Vijay Deverakonda, who became a household name with Arjun Reddy, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with filmmaker Puri Jagannadh's next, backed by Dharma Productions. The film, which went on floors recently, is likely to get a pan-India release, making it a crucial affair for Tollywood's favourite 'Rowdy'. Speaking to Deccan Herald, trade analyst Prateek R Dubey says there is a tremendous buzz around the young hero's maiden Hindi film up North.

He adds that Vijay Deverakonda has a strong female fan following because of his looks. Moreover, he benefited when several movie buffs watched Arjun Reddy around the time its Hindi remake Kabir Singh took social media by storm.

"Vijay Deverakonda is quite popular as many people in the Hindi belt watched Arjun Reddy when it was being remade as Kabir Singh. He is also immensely popular among girls, which makes his Hindi movie hot property. Karan Johar's association with the project has improved its prospects," he says.

The Geetha Govindam star's maiden Bollywood film features him in the role of a fighter and this has grabbed a great deal of attention. The cast also includes Baahubali actress Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy.

Coming back to Vijay Deverakonda, he will next be seen in World Famous Lover, slated to hit theatres on February 14, 2020. The film stars Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa and Aishwarya Rajesh as the leading ladies.