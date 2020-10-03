Vijay Deverakonda's movie with filmmaker Shiva Nirvana not shelved

Noted actor Vijay Deverakonda will soon be teaming up with filmmaker Shivana Nirvana for an ambitious movie and this has created a great deal of buzz among fans. A few websites recently reported that the movie has been shelved for reasons best known to the makers, ruffling a few feathers. However, the rumours are apparently baseless.

According to a report carried by Tollywood. net, the film has not been shelved and will go on the floors once Vijay Deverakonda wraps up his upcoming movie Fighter.

Shiva Nirvana, widely regarded as a promising filmmaker, hit the right notes with the 2019 release Majili. The film, starring Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni in the lead, revolved around the failed love story of a promising cricketer and emerged as a commercial success. Many feel, the director might help the Arjun Reddy star add a new dimension to his career.

Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in the previously-mentioned Fighter that features him in a new avatar. The Puri Jagannadh-helmed film is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu and marks his Bollywood debut. It stars Student of the Year 2 actress Ananya Panday as the heroine, marking her Tollywood debut. The movie Fighter has a strong cast that includes Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishnan. It was slated to release earlier this year but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The new release date is likely to be finalised in the coming days.

VD recently announced that he will soon be teaming up with ace filmmaker Sukumar for a movie slated to hit screens in 2022. The filmmaker helped Ram Charan scale new heights with Rangasthalam. He also helped Jr NTR deliver a hit with Nannaku Prematho, one of the finest films of the Young Tiger's career. It remains to be seen if he is able to help the 'Rowdy' taste success.