Vijay Deverakonda's 'World Famous Lover' fails to excite movie buffs in Tamil Nadu?

The Vijay Deverakonda starrer World Famous Lover, an important release for the young hero, is slated to hit screens on February 14 and this has given the 'Rowdy Army' a reason to rejoice. There is, however, the limited buzz around the film in Tamil Nadu, where his Taxiwala did decent business. Speaking to DH, trade analyst, LM Kaushik says there is not much interest around the romantic-drama partly due to the 'Arjun Reddy hangover'. He also feels that the World Famous Lover can make an impact only if the content is extraordinary.

"There is not much interest in World Famous Lover right now but it might do well if the content is extraordinary. The film features heroines who are well known to the Tamil audience and this might (eventually) work in the movie's favour. That said and done, this is usually (generally) a dull phase for the industry," he said.

Vijay Deverakonda, who became a household name with his intense performance in the sensational hit Arjun Reddy, tried expanding his fanbase with the 2019 release Dear Comrade, which released in four languages (Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam). Sadly for the 30-year-old, the biggie under-performed at the box office after opening on a promising note and affected his standing in the industry.

Coming back to World Famous Lover, it is a romantic-drama that features VD in a macho avatar. It stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Raashi Khanna and Catherine Tresa as the heroines, which is one of its big attractions.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is also working on a much-hyped Telugu-Hindi bilingual Fighter, which marks his Bollywood debut. The film, helmed by mass director Puri Jagannadh, is touted to be an actioner and this has grabbed plenty of eyeballs. The biggie reportedly features Ananya Pandey as the heroine and marks her Tollywood debut. The cast also includes Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishnan.