Vijay Sethupathi opts out of Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic

Popular Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi on Monday pulled out of Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic which was opposed by political parties and other outfits in Tamil Nadu citing the ace spinner's stand vis-a-vis Sri Lankan Tamils.

The actor's decision came after Muralitharan himself, in a statement, appealed to Vijay Sethupathi to opt out of the biopic considering his future in the Tamil film industry.

Vijay Sethupathi has been under pressure from parties like VCK, Naam Tamizhar Katchi, PMK and other outfits not to play Muralitharan, whom they called “betrayer of the Tamil race” for his silence during the civil war in Sri Lanka and his support to the Rajapaksas who led the final phase of the battle against the now-defunct Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

“Nandri. Vanakkam. (Thank You. Good Bye),” the actor wrote on his verified Twitter page posting a statement from Muralitharan asking him not to act in the biopic titled '800'.

“It is over. That is the meaning (of Nandri. Vanakkam). It is over. Everything is over,” Vijay Sethupathi said when reporters asked him what was the meaning of his cryptic tweet.

In his statement, Muralitharan said he is aware of the pressure being exerted on Vijay Sethupathi to exit from the movie due to “wrong understanding about me” and that he does not want the actor to be affected due to him. “I request Vijay Sethupathi to exit from the movie project to ensure that he does not face any obstacles in his journey in the future,” Muralitharan said in his statement issued in Tamil.

He also expressed the hope that the producers of the film will ensure that the movie reaches people despite hurdles with an aim to take my story to the younger generation. “The production house has promised that they would make a fresh announcement in this regard and I will support them in all their efforts,” the cricketer said.

This is Muralitharan's second statement in just four days. In a statement issued on Friday, he had alleged that his past statements on post-war situation in his country are being “twisted” and are being “politicised” for various reasons.

The biopic, to be bankrolled by Dar Motion Pictures and directed by M S Sripathy, will capture the captivating journey of the ace spinner who took a record 800 wickets in his test career.

The movie primarily made in Tamil, the spinner’s mother tongue, will also be released in Hindi, Bengali, and Sinhalese.