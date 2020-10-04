Vijay Sethupathi reveals he plays a ruthless gangster in Vijay's 'Master'

Popular Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi, widely regarded as one of the most versatile performers in the industry, will soon be seen playing the antagonist in Vijay's Master and this has created a great deal of buzz among fans.

During a recent interaction with the media, 'Makkal Selvan' revealed that he plays a ruthless gangster in the biggie and added that he enjoyed the experience a lot. He went on to add that the movie is a 'masterpiece', giving fans a reason to rejoice,

Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi fame, is an action-thriller that features 'Thalapathy' in a massy new avatar. It has a strong cast that includes Malavika Mohanan and Vishwaroopam heroine Andrea Jeremiah. The film reportedly features a stellar chase sequence that is likely to be a key part of the narrative.

Master was originally slated to hit screens in April but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A few websites claimed that the film would release directly on an OTT platform, skipping the theatrical route. The team, however, clarified that the flick would release 'only in theatres'. Trade analysts feel that the film has the potential to rake in the moolah, 'saving the theatres'.

Coming back to VJS, he is going through a busy phase on the work front. The actor's latest movie Ka Pae Ranasingam, co-starring Aishwarya Rajesh, released on Zeeplex on October 2 and received rave reviews from one and all. The rural-drama has been directed by P Virumaandi and marks his directorial debut.

VJS will soon be making his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and this has piqued curiosity. The film is an adaptation of the Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump and features top actress Kareena Kapoor Khan as the leading lady. VJS also has the Tamil movie Laabam, co-starring Shruti Haasan, in his kitty.