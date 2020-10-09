Vijay Sethupathi to be part of ‘Maanagaram’ Hindi remake? Director Santosh Sivan reacts to the rumours

A few websites had recently reported that actor Vijay Sethupathi is set to play a key role in the Santosh Sivan-helmed Hindi remake of Maanagaram and this created a buzz among fans. The popular director-cinematographer on Friday (October 9) reacted to the rumours and said that nothing has been finalised yet. Speaking to India Today, he said that the cast is being finalised and an official announcement will be made in the coming days.

Maanagaram, directed by promising filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, was an action-thriller that revolved around what happens when an educated villager comes to Chennai for an interview. Produced by SR Prabhu, it emerged as a commercial success while receiving rave reviews from the target audience.

It had a strong cast that included Sri, Sundeep Kishan and Regina Cassandra. Many feel that the film’s success opened new avenues for Lokesh, eventually helping him bag Karthi’s Kaithi. It remains to be seen if the Hindi remake lives up to the standards set by the original.

Coming back to VJS, he was last seen in the recently-released Ka Pae Ranasingham. The film, featuring Aishwarya Rajesh as the female lead, hit the right notes with its effective presentation and emerged as a ‘digital hit’.

He will soon be making his Bollywood debut with the Aamir Khan-starrer Lal Singh Chaddha and this has piqued the curiosity. The film, starring Kareena Kapoor as the heroine, was supposed to hit the screen this year but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. VJS also has the Tamil biggie Master in his kitty. The actioner features him as the antagonist opposite ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay.

The film has a strong cast that includes Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah. The film is expected to hit screens once the current situation improves and many feel it has the potential to be a game-changer for Kollywood.