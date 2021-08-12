Vijay Sethupathi to essay negative role in Balakrishna's upcoming movie: Reports

Popular actor Vijay Sethupathi may soon be roped in to play the antagonist in Tollywood star Balakrishna's upcoming film with director Gopichand Mallineni, according to reports in the Telugu media. The biggie is touted to be a commercial action with mass elements and it will feature the Nandamuri hero in a new avatar.

If things work out, this will be the third Telugu film of Makkal Selvan's career. He made his Tollywood debut with the period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which opened to a thunderous response at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. It had a star-studded cast headlined by Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah and 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara.

VJS subsequently appeared alongside newcomers Panja VaisshnavTej and Krithi Shetty in Uppena, which emerged as a massive hit at the box office. It remains to be seen whether his film with Gopichand helps him consolidate his standing in the Telugu film industry.

The 96 star, meanwhile, is going through a terrific phase on the work front. He recently garnered attention with his work in the Edhiri segment from the Mani Ratnam-backed anthology Navarasa. He is gearing up to host the Tamil version of the popular cooking show Masterchef. He has been signed on to essay a key role in the Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram, directed by maverick filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj.

He recently told DH that he agreed to be part of the film just to work with 'Ulaga Nayagan'. Sethupathi is also set to make his Bollywood debut with Mumbaikar, a remake of the Tamil movie Maanagaram.

NBK, on the other hand, is working on the action drama Akhanda that reunites him with mass director Boyapati Srinu. The two had previously collaborated for Simha and Legend, which emerged as big hits. Akhanda, which stars Pragya Jaiswal of Kanche fame as the leading lady, was to hit the screens in May but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It may release in theatres around Dussehra