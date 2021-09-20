Vijay Sethupathi's '96' to be remade in Hindi

Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha's '96' to be remade in Hindi

The rights have been bagged by Ajay Kapoor

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 20 2021, 18:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2021, 18:15 ist
The official poster of '96'. Credit: IMDb

 Producer Ajay Kapoor has bagged the rights for the Hindi remake of the much-loved Tamil Blockbuster 96, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha.

The 2018 romantic drama followed the story of two high school sweethearts from the batch of 1996 who meet at a reunion, 22 years after they moved apart.

The cast and director for the remake are yet to be announced.

Kapoor said he decided to adapt "96" in Hindi as the heartwarming, light-hearted romantic tale had the ability to transcend the language barrier.

"The story breaks the barriers beyond the bounds of language and region, which prompted me to remake the film in Hindi for the national audience," the producer said in a statement.

"I am actively working on developing the right script for the narrative along with the director and right kind of starcast.

Once we finalise everything, I would soon like to make the official announcement of the cast and crew," he added.

Directed by C Premkumar, 96 was praised for its nuanced performances and went on to become a blockbuster upon its release.

Kapoor has recently wrapped production of his upcoming John Abraham-led film Attack. He is also backing a big-budget film based on the Afghanistan rescue crisis, titled Garud

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Vijay Sethupathi
Trisha
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Emmy awards 2021: Check complete list of winners

Emmy awards 2021: Check complete list of winners

Farmers bring polluted land back to life in mining hub

Farmers bring polluted land back to life in mining hub

Whisky in the nose and bizarre Spanish flu 'remedies'

Whisky in the nose and bizarre Spanish flu 'remedies'

At Emmy Awards, TV celebrates its own survival

At Emmy Awards, TV celebrates its own survival

How US helped, hampered escape of Afghan journalists

How US helped, hampered escape of Afghan journalists

'The Crown', 'The Queen's Gambit' win top Emmy awards

'The Crown', 'The Queen's Gambit' win top Emmy awards

Save land from desertification

Save land from desertification

The seeds that saved an empire

The seeds that saved an empire

Need bio-bubble balance for mental wellbeing: Experts

Need bio-bubble balance for mental wellbeing: Experts

DH Toon | 'Rahul hai to mumkin hai!'

DH Toon | 'Rahul hai to mumkin hai!'

 