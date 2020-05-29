Vijay starrer ‘Bigil’ incurred a loss of Rs 20 crore? Producer clears the air

A leading website had recently reported that the Vijay starrer Bigil had not live up to expectations and incurred a loss of Rs 20 crore and this ruffled a few feathers. The film’s producer Archana Kalpathi has now, dismissed the rumour and indicated that the biggie was a roaring success. Her comment has created a fair deal of buzz among movie buffs and gave ‘Thalapathy’ fans a reason to rejoice.

Bigil, directed by Atlee, revolved around women’s soccer and featured Vijay in the role of coach. The film touched upon women empowerment while elevating the hero’s stardom to the next level. The sports-drama featured Nayanthara as the leading lady and this proved to be one of its major highlights. The cast included Yogi Babu, Kathir and Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff.

Bigil, which hit screens on Diwali, collected around Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office and impressed a vast section of the audience. The film faced competition from the Karthi starrer Kaithi but overcame the same in the long run. Bigil was also released in Telugu (as Whistle) and raked in the moolah at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office.

With Bigil in the past, Vijay is awaiting the release of Master that marks his first collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi fame. The movie, touted to be a thriller, features him in a new avatar and this has piqued the curiosity. The film features Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist and this is one of its main attractions. The cast includes Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah.

Master was slated to hit screens in April but it failed to keep its date with the audience due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new date is yet-to-be announced. One is likely to get clarity on this when the COVID-19 situation improves.

