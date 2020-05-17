Vijay starrer ‘Master’ enters post-production stage: Director Lokesh Kanagaraj shares the big update

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who became a household name with the well-received Karthi starrer Kaithi, recently confirmed that he has the post-production work on the eagerly-awaited Master. The Vijay starrer was set to hit the screens in April but this did not happen due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Many feel one is likely to get an update about the new date pretty soon as Kollywood has started opening up in a phased manner.

Master, touted to be a thriller, is one of the most talked about movies of the year. It features Vijay in a new avatar that has piqued curiosity. It reportedly features a car chase sequence that might prove to be a feast for the target audience. The inside talk is that the film might elevate Vijay’s reel image to the next level.

Master features Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist and this has created a fair deal of buzz among movie buffs. Makkal Selvan and Thalapathy are likely to have an ‘epic’ showdown in the biggie, which has the potential to be a major theatre moment.

The cast includes Andrea Jeremiah and Malavika Mohanan of Petta fame. The buzz is that the flick will get a wide pan-India release, which makes it an important affair for all concerned.

Coming back to Vijay, he was last seen in the mass blockbuster Bigil that featured hin in the role of a soccer coach. The film had a strong cat that included ‘Thalaivi’ Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff and Yogi Babu. After Master hits screens, the Mersal actor will turn his attention to Thalapathy 65 that will most probably be helmed by Sudha Kongara Prasad of Saala Khadoos fame. There has also been talk of him teaming up with ace filmmaker Shankar for a sequel to the cult hit Mudhalvan that featured Arjun in the lead.

