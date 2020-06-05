Vijay starrer ‘Master’ should not release in the near future, says distributor

Vijay is arguably one of the biggest names in Tamil cinema and enjoys a strong fan following for a variety of reasons. The star will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Master, one of the biggest movies of the year. The flick was supposed to hit screens in April but the plan did not materialise due to the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown. The team recently started post-production activities, leading to speculation that Master would be the first movie to release once things return to normal.

Reacting to the rumours, distributor Keeyar told Times of India that the Master should not hit screens till things stabilise as it is a high-risk affair and has plenty riding on it. He added that ‘Thalapathy’ movies attract a large crowd, which might expose fans to the coronavirus and tarnish the mass hero’s image. He also suggested that only small to medium films should be allowed to release in the first three months.

Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is a thriller and features Vijay in a new avatar. It is likely to have quite a few gripping action sequences that might do justice to the star’s grand reel image. The film features Petta actress Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the Mersal hero. She had recently said that she had a friendly equation with the actor while shooting for the film. The cast includes Andrea Jeremiah of Vishwaroopam fame and ‘Makkal Selvan’ Vijay Sethupathi.

“Since Vijay’s films attract fans and family audiences in large numbers, the risk of the virus spreading will be very high. It will be a black mark on him if any such thing happens. The large number of audience would be tough to control at canteens, counters and restrooms,” he added.

Coming back to Vijay, he is going through a terrific phase on the professional front. He was last seen in the sports-drama Bigil that did exceptionally well at the box office and received favourable reviews from most critics. Many feel, if Master too hits the jackpot, it will establish him as the undisputed ‘box office king’ of Kollywood.