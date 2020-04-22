Vijay starrer ‘Master’ to get a pan-India release?

The multiplex giant INOX recently revealed that the eagerly-awaited Vijay starrer Master will get a pan-India release and hit screens in five languages (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam). ‘Thalapathy’, who is considered to be the undisputed king of the Tamil Nadu box office, enjoys a decent fan following in the Telugu states as well. Vijay starrers such as Sarkar and Bigil have fared better than expected at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. He is also a popular name in Kerala and Karnataka, which suggests that Master will be hot property in the five Southern states.

Vijay, however, is not a big name ‘up North’. He had tried to expand fan base with the 2015 release Puli that got a fairly wide release in the Hindi belt. The experiment sadly went awry as the magnum opus turned out to be a colossal failure in most markets. The film, which featured Sridevi and Sudeep in key roles, could not impress critics and this proved to be its downfall.

It remains to be seen if the mass hero finds success this time around.

Coming back to Master, it is a commercial drama that features Vijay in the role of a professor. The film is likely to have quite a few quirky sequences, which might elevate the star’s heroism to the next level. The movie stars Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist and this has created a fair deal of buzz among fans. ‘Makkal Selvan’, reportedly, has a stellar fight sequence with the Jilla hero, which might be a highlight of the flick. The supporting cast includes Andrea Jeremiah and Malavika Mohanan.

Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi fame, was slated to release on April 9 but it failed to keep its date with the janta due to the coronavirus pandemic.

