Vijay's 'Leo' sparks several LCU theories

'Thalapathy' Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj have come together for the second time after the blockbuster 'Master'. The film, which spurred immense on social media with the hashtag 'Thalapathy67', finally got its name. On Friday, with a promotional video featuring Vijay, the film's title was revealed as 'Leo'.

With Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram', Lokesh birthed a universe in Tamil cinema called the 'Lokesh Cinematic Universe' (LCU). 'Vikram' had characters from Lokesh's second film 'Kaithi' and the director has said that he is going to explore the universe in a full-fledged manner for the next ten years. The universe is set to welcome action thrillers, Lokesh's pet genre.

As part of it, Lokesh, as of now, have plans to direct 'Kaithi 2', 'Vikram 2' and a spin off on the character Rolex from 'Vikram', popularised by Suriya. 'Vikram', which had Kamal Haasan in the titular role, was a huge hit.

With 'Leo', it's still not clear if the film is part of the LCU. Lokesh is mum on fans' queries about the same. Even as they wait for a conformation, they are happy making various theories about the film and the possibility about it being a part of the LCU.

The film boasts of an ensemble cast headlined by the likes Trisha Krishnan, Gautam Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, and Arjun Sarja. Here are some general guesses about the film's plot and interesting theories of 'Leo' being part of the LCU.

1. In the video, Vijay’s character is seen holding a chocolate biscuit inside a set up similar to a gold welder. Fans believe this could mean that he covers all the gold in chocolate and sells it. The shot from the teaser shows him checking whether the gold is covered properly or not.

2. Talks on social media say 'Leo' is about gold mafia and the film is not a part of the LCU. All the titles in the teaser is in gold colour, including the phrase ‘Thalapathy Vijay’.

3. The black cars have the number plate of TS suggesting that somebody from Andhra are coming to nab Leo or strike gold business deals with Leo.

4. The scene of a snake's head getting cut could suggest that whoever comes in Leo’s way will face death.

5. Other fan theories suggest that this film is a part of the LCU because Vijay is holding a bean of cocoa is which nothing but a seed of Erythroxylum, a primary plan of cocaine. It is suggested that he is a drug dealer who sells drugs in the form of chocolates. 'Kaithi' and 'Vikram' also dealt with the issue of drugs.

6. In a shot from the promo, we see a brown sack filed with these cocoa seeds with a Scorpio sign stamped on the sack indicating that Rolex and Leo are related.

7. Some theories suggested that events of 'Leo' is in the same timeline of 'Kaithi'. In a scene from 'Kaithi', Dilli (played by Karthi) mentions that while he was in jail, he worked in a bakery. It could mean that Dilli worked in Leo’s bakery.

8. We see images of the snake, eagle, and scorpion in the video. The scene where the snake’s hea gets cut could suggest that Leo is aware of the death of Sandhanam (Vijay Sethupati) in 'Vikram', while the image of the eagle and masked men suggest that Vikram (Kamal Haasan) and his men are headed to meet Leo. The image of the Scorpio and black cars could mean that Rolex is coming in search of Leo.

9. The image of Scorpio is used in the title poster of Thalapathy Vijay and does that mean Rolex and Leo are related? Maybe, or maybe not.

10. George Maran and Vasanthi, who played Napolean in 'Kaithi' and Agent Tina in 'Vikram' respectively are part of the project. The former was spotted in the pictures of the film's launch ceremony while the latter was seen with the film's crew at an airport. This has convinced many people that 'Leo' is certainly part of the LCU.