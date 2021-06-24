Vikram-Karthik Subbaraj's 'Chiyaan 60' to resume shoot soon: Reports

Director Karthik Subbaraj will reportedly resume work on his film with actor Vikram, being referred to as Chiyaan 60, in July. Nearly 50 per cent of the shoot was wrapped up before the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The buzz is that the remaining portions will be wrapped up at the earliest as the makers want it to be released in theatres this year.

Chiyaan 60 is being bankrolled by Seven Screen Studio and features Dhruv Vikram, who made his big-screen debut with Adithya Varma as the parallel lead. It marks his first collaboration with the I hero. Ace musician Anirudh Ravichander, who became a pan-India brand with the Kolaveri Di song from 3, was roped in to compose tunes for Chiyaan 60 but soon exited the project. He was eventually replaced by Santhosh Narayanan, who garnered attention with his work on the Rajinikanth movies Kabali and Kaala. He had previously collaborated with Subbaraj for films such as Iraivi, Pizza and the recently-released Jagame Thandhiram.

Chiyaan 60 features TV star Vani Bhojan and seasoned performer Simran in key roles.



Subbaraj, meanwhile, is in the limelight because of his latest film Jagame Thandhiram, which released on Netflix last week, receiving mixed reviews. It revolved around the clash between a gangster from Tamil Nadu, played by Dhanush, and a 'racist' don, essayed by Game of Thrones actor James Cosmo. The cast included Joju George and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

Vikram, on the other hand, is working on the Mani Ratnam-directed Ponniyin Selvan. The film is based on a book on the same and has a star-studded cast that includes Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Vikram also has Cobra, co-starring Srinithi Shetty of KGF fame and cricketer Irfan Pathan, in his kitty. The films are likely to release in theatres once things return to 'normal'.

