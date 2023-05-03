Vikram injured during 'Thangalaan' rehearsals, on break

Vikram on break after sustaining rib injury during 'Thangalaan' rehearsals

Vikram was most recently seen playing Chola crown prince Aditha Karikalan in Mani Ratnam's period action epic 'Ponniyin Selvan II'

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • May 03 2023, 17:13 ist
  • updated: May 03 2023, 17:13 ist
Vikram was most recently seen playing Chola crown prince Aditha Karikalan in Mani Ratnam's period action epic Ponniyin Selvan II. Credit: PTI File Photo

Acclaimed actor Vikram broke his rib during "Thangalaan" rehearsals and is taking time off his professional commitments, said his manager on Wednesday.

Directed by Pa Ranjith, Thangalaan is reportedly set against the backdrop of mining fields in the early 19th century.

Suryanarayanan M, Vikram's manager, informed fans and followers of the actor on Twitter.

Also Read | ‘The Kerala Story’ controversy and how it has snowballed 

"Chiyaan sustained an injury during rehearsals resulting in a broken rib due to which he will not be able to join his Thangalaan unit for a short while."

"He thanks everyone for your love and promises to be back on his feet and rocking at the earliest," Suryanarayanan wrote in the post.

Vikram was most recently seen playing Chola crown prince Aditha Karikalan in Mani Ratnam's period action epic Ponniyin Selvan II.

The actor's manager also thanked the audience for "the astounding response" for the film.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Vikram
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

For UP police nothing is 'virat' or 'gambhir'

For UP police nothing is 'virat' or 'gambhir'

India's connection with British royal ceremonies

India's connection with British royal ceremonies

Dead rivers, flaming lakes: India's sewage failure

Dead rivers, flaming lakes: India's sewage failure

Exclusivity, novelty draw visitors to speakeasy bars

Exclusivity, novelty draw visitors to speakeasy bars

ChatGPT sends shares in edtech giants into tailspin

ChatGPT sends shares in edtech giants into tailspin

K'taka Poll: Parties customise vehicles for campaigning

K'taka Poll: Parties customise vehicles for campaigning

K'taka polls: Voting awareness created through dance

K'taka polls: Voting awareness created through dance

Women bear the brunt of climate change

Women bear the brunt of climate change

 