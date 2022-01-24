Vikram-starrer 'Mahaan' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 10

Tamil star Vikram's latest movie Mahaan will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 10, the streaming giant announced on Monday. It has been directed by Kartik Subbaraj and features newcomer Dhruv, the Sethu actor's son, as the parallel lead.
More to follow...
