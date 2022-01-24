Vikram-starrer 'Mahaan' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 10

Vikram's 'Mahaan' to premiere on OTT on February 10

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 24 2022, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2022, 14:30 ist
The official poster of 'Mahaan'. Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Tamil star Vikram's latest movie Mahaan will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 10, the streaming giant announced on Monday. It has been directed by Kartik Subbaraj and features newcomer Dhruv, the Sethu actor's son, as the parallel lead.

More to follow...

vikram actor
Tamil Cinema

