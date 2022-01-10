'Vikram Vedha' first look: Hrithik Roshan's swag is hard to miss

Hrithik Roshan on Monday unveiled his look from the upcoming movie Vikram Vedha much to the delight of fans. He plays the role of a stylish gangster named 'Vedha' in the crime drama, directed by Pushkar Gayathri. The story revolves around what happens when his character locks horns with a cop, played by Saif Ali Khan.
वेधा
.
VEDHA#vikramvedha pic.twitter.com/4GDkb7BXpl
— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 10, 2022
More to follow...
