'Vikramarkudu' to 'Raja The Great': 5 Ravi Teja movies to watch before 'Krack'

Popular Tollywood actor Ravi Teja is gearing up for the release of his latest movie Krack, slated to hit the screens on January 9. The film, touted to be an actioner, has created a fair deal of buzz as it features the mass hero in the role of a deadly cop. Many feel that the action-packed mass entertainer might help the star give a good account of himself, thus scoring his first hit in nearly three years. With Krack upon us, here are five Ravi Teja movies that might get you in the mood for the 'Sankranti dhamaka'

Vikramarkudu (2006)

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the masala drama revolved around what happens when a brave cop tries to end a goon's reign of terror. It featured Ravi Teja in a double role, giving him ample scope to showcase his abilities. He upped the funkiness quotient while playing the crooked Sathibabu. He also managed to redefine the meaning of swag while essaying the role of the honest cop. The cast included Anushka Shetty, Vineet Kumar and Amit Tiwari. The blockbuster was remade in multiple languages.

Neninthe (2008)

The Puri Jagannadh-directed movie was a tribute to the industry that revolved around the journey of an aspiring film director. Ravi Teja, who essayed the role of a 'struggler', highlighted the vulnerability of the character quite well while doing justice to the 'paisa vasool' action sequences

Kick (2009)

Kick, which featured Ravi Teja in the role of an 'adrenaline junkie', proved to be a hit with the masses despite not being everyone's cup of tea. The film featured a fair deal of twists and turns, keeping the target audience hooked. Ravi Teja's chemistry with Ileana was a highlight of the film.

Balupu (2013)

The action-drama hit the right notes due to its effective narrative, which revolved around the bond between a young man and his 'father'. Ravi Teja's lively reel antics and his chemistry with actor Prakash Raj proved to be the 'high points' of Balupu. Just like Krack, it features Shruti Haasan as the leading lady opposite the noted star.

Raja The Great (2017)

The action-comedy revolved around the journey of the 'blind but trained' protagonist, proving to be a showreel for Ravi Teja. The star impressed fans with his body language and punch dialogues. The cast included Mehreen, Radhikaa and Vivan Bhatena. It did well at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews.