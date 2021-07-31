Vikrant Massey, Bobby Deol wrap up the shoot of upcoming movie 'Love Hostel'

Actors Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol on Saturday said they have finished the filming for their upcoming movie Love Hostel.

The two actors, who star alongside Sanya Malhotra in the crime thriller, shared the news on their respective social media accounts.

Sharing a photo with Deol, Malhotra and director Shanker Raman, Massey wrote on Instagram, "What a beautiful journey it has been so far, can't wait to unfold what lies ahead. It's a wrap! #LoveHostel"

Deol shared the same photo and said the film is a "gift" to the audiences.

"It's a wrap for us but a gift for you guys! #LoveHostel @sanyamalhotra_ @vikrantmassey@gaurikhan @mundramanish @_gauravverma@redchilliesent @drishyamfilms" he posted.

"Love Hostel" is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma of Red Chillies Entertainment along with Manish Mundra of Drishyam Films.

Raman, best known for making Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Gurgaon, has written and directed the movie.

It is set against the backdrop of rustic North India and traces the volatile journey of a young couple being hunted by a ruthless mercenary.

"The star-crossed lovers take on the entire world and then some more in search of their fairytale ending. This is a survival tale in the game of power, money and principles with mayhem and bloodshed," the film's synopsis reads.

Love Hostel marks the second collaboration between Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam films, after their critically-acclaimed 2020 film "Kaamyaab".