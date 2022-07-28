'Vikrant Rona' review: A classy Sudeep to the rescue

Vikrant Rona

Kannada (Theatres)

Director: Anup Bhandari

Cast: Sudeep, Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok,

Rating: 3/5

What do you do when your sophomore film is a misfire? You go back to the drawing board to understand what worked in your debut effort and try to avoid the missteps of the second film.

Director Anup Bhandari, hit by the harsh truths of the film industry post the debacle of his ‘Rajaratha’ in 2018, has gone back to his preferred genre, that of a mystery thriller. Just that, it’s surprising that he has chosen to, almost, recreate the world of ‘RangiTaranga’ (2015), the debut film that put him on the map.

In his latest ‘Vikrant Rona’, starring Sudeep, the ‘RangiTaranga’ hangover looms over the thriller.

To begin with, Anup’s fascination with unusual names that sound like poetry is visible in ‘Vikrant Rona’. If we had Thenkabail Ravindra Kalinga Bhat and Angaara in ‘RangiTaranga’, this film has people with names like Moosa Kunni, Gadang Rakkamma, Panna, Gambhira, Lawrence Pinto, and more.

Anup made the fictional Kamarottu village a household name and we go back to the same place of picturesque mountains and a quietly flowing river. Nothing much has changed in the place known for mysterious happenings as the mention of Guddada Bhoota (the ghost of the hills), Brahmrakshasa (spirit) and Kamarottu mane (house) still give people the shivers.

We also witness a ‘RangiTaranga’-like tale as the protagonist is out to solve a mystery and wait, not to forget, he also has a past that troubles him. ‘Vikrant Rona’ is also shot in the dark and the comparison ends with the dreaded well in the house that sets the story rolling.

So what is the film’s central plot? Vikrant Rona (Sudeep), a cop, comes to Kamarottu, after his predecessor gets killed. Even as he gets on with the case, Vikrant Rona faces the challenge of nabbing the culprit behind the series of murders of children.

In all terms, the film is a somewhat return to form for Anup Bhandari. ‘Vikrant Rona’, has more lively drama and, is helped by a bigger scale of production than ‘Rajaratha’, which was slightly aimless and kept too much for the last.

But ‘Vikrant Rona’ carried more expectations as a new-gen filmmaker was joining hands with an established star. So, do their sensibilities match to offer us a balanced experience? Not entirely.

Anup sets up the film nicely in the first half. There are minor twists, some well throughout jump scares, and well-placed humour. The film’s visual chutzpah deserves accolades. Cinematographer William David shines bright, with his wizardry doing full justice to the genre.

As we are drawn into the film, Ajaneesh’s background score and sound design keep us on our toes with curiosity. However, the film isn’t benefited by his songs. Even the viral ‘Ra Ra Rakkamma’ doesn’t boost the film’s prospect because it’s mostly a standalone feature though the story might make you think otherwise.

It’s in the second half you start feeling the cracks in the plot. ‘Vikrant Rona’ never gets into the darker and unsettling territory territories that ‘RangiTaranga’ did. The horror elements aren’t bone-chilling either.

Today, the new-age commercial cinema is all about the astounding imagination. So the action set pieces and hero elevation scenes must be never-before-seen for us to go for the wolf whistles. ‘Vikrant Rona’ tries hard but fails to provide its hero with creatively designed grand entries and the fight scenes don’t beyond the familiar template.

The biggest problem is how the film doesn’t allow the audience to relish the big reveals. The surprises seem overstuffed and the transitions hurried, leaving us slightly confused at the narration’s convoluted nature.

There is one juncture in writing where Anup has pushed himself and offerd a delightful plot turn. It’s the interval bang! It’s predictable but it carried an abundance of potential and wish ‘Vikrant Rona’ took that direction. Now, in hindsight, it appears like a lost opportunity.

Instead, the film turns sentimental and that’s the perils of a genre-special, new-gen director traveling on the commercial path. ‘Vikrant Rona becomes a drowning film reaching out for straws by trying to cater to all.

We still grudgingly sit through its slip-ups thanks to Sudeep. One always wondered why our stars don’t stop playing the mundane and choose something that dismisses all the ideas of the old-school ‘commercial cinema hero’. A huge star like Sudeep, opting to play a classy policeman, who doesn’t romance or isn’t shouldered the responsibility to save a city is a refreshing change. His controlled performance ensures the story always stays one step ahead of the hero. ‘Vikrant Rona’ is a brave film that doesn’t glorify its hero but tries to do full justice to his character.

Anup Bhandari, at heart, is a solid storyteller of the thriller/mystery genre. With ‘Vikrant Rona’, he shows what he is capable of than actually delivering it completely. One hopes, he continues to be better at balancing the content with the commercial cinema must-haves. For now, he has given his all for his biggest film yet but he has it in him to make a film that truly has his stamp.

