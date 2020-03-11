Vin Diesel on 'F9' co-star John Cena: It is a blessing to work with him

Vin Diesel, one of the most popular action heroes in Hollywood, will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited F9 that is slated to hit screens on May 22. The film, the latest instalment of the Fast & Furious series, features WWE star John Cena as the antagonist and this has piqued the curiosity.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the face of the popular franchise said that working with 'The Champ' was a blessing for the entire team.

Cena made his acting debut with the 2008 release The Marine and added a new dimension to his career. The film, helmed by John Bonito, received decent reviews from the target audience and emerged as a commercial success. Sadly, his subsequent releases did not live up to expectations and this took a toll on his standing in the industry. Many feel that F9 might be his ticket to stardom.

The Fast and the Furious series' unofficial association with the WWE started when Dwayne `The Rock' Johnson joined the cast with Fast Five. He left the franchise after The Fate of the Furious due to differences with Diesel. In a way, Cena is taking over from 'The Great One' and this means that fans will draw parallels between the two.

Coming back to Diesel, he is awaiting the release of Bloodshot that is slated to hit screens this Friday (March 13). The superhero features the voice of Groot in a new avatar that has taken social media by storm.

On the other hand, Cena is back to doing what he does best as the 12 Rounds actor is set to lock horns with Bray Wyatt/The Fiend at WrestleMania 36, which is slated to be conducted on April 6.