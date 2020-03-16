Vin Diesel working on debut music album

Action star Vin Diesel says he is working on his debut album and has some great original music in it.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the Fast & Furious star said his kids Hania, 11, Vincent, 10, and Pauline, four, love his songs.

"I gotta be honest with you James, my kids love when I sing and they love it so much - it's kind of like JRR Tolkien, he started telling his kids stories about Hobbits and next thing you know he went onto Lord of the Rings. I have a little bit of that in me!

"I wish I could play all the music for you. I'm really lucky to have some really original great music. Nothing in the world is better than seeing my four-year-old daughter walking around the house singing these songs that she hears me playing now. It's the most beautiful thing in the world. To be able to share that, there's nothing more beautiful than that," Diesel said when Corden asked him about his new album.

The actor didn't reveal any other details about his musical outing.

On the acting front, he will next be see in F9, which has been pushed back to April next year due to coronavirus outbreak.